KCPE Results Ready, to be Released Next Week

Education CS George Magoha is likely to release KCPE results any time from Wednesday next week, kdrtv.com understands.

According to sources at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) marking of the multiple-choice scripts which is done electronically through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) is complete, processing of the same marks is also done.

KNEC is now waiting for teachers to complete the marking of Kiswahili Insha and English Composition scripts for the more than one million candidates. The teachers are working round the clock to get this done by Friday this week.

KCPE results were released on November 20, last year and November 21, in 2017.

In a previous media briefing, Magoha said that they expect to release KCPE and KCSE results before Christmas.

“We shall ensure before Christmas, the children know the secondary schools they will be joining so parents can start preparing earlier,” said Prof Magoha.

The Education Ministry has in recent times reduced the time students wait to join form one from February to the early weeks of January.

The ministry has also promised that all candidates who sat for KCPE exams will join secondary schools. This is after the adoption of the 100% transition policy which was adopted this year.

