KDF Announces Dates for 2021 Recruitment; Here are the Requirements

(KDRTV) – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced dates for 2021 recruitment for General duty officers, General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets and General Service Officer cadets (undergraduate degree holders).

The forces will also be recruiting specialized

officers, tradesmen/women and Defence Forces Constables. The recruitment will start in February.

According to KDF, recruitment for General Duty officers will take place in all sub-counties between February 8 and February 19. Each subcounty will have a specific day for the exercise.

In order to be considered for this position, one must hold a minimum of Grade D (Plain) in KCSE exams. They must also be above 18 years and not above 26 years.

They must be physically fit with no criminal record. Men should be at least 54.55 Kilograms while women should not be below 50Kgs. In addition, ladies should not be pregnant during recruitment and the entire period of training.

Successful candidates will receive calling letters at the recruitment centers. KDF has warned Kenyans against receiving fake calling letters from cons.

Kenyans interested in the General Service cadet positions must have scored at least a B (Plain) in KCSE with a C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics, and at least one Science. Successful candidates will train for three years, culminating in the award of a degree in Military Science and Security studies upon completion.

Specialist officers and tradesmen/women are supposed to send their credentials to the Ministry of Defence on or before February 8. Successful applicants will be notified through a newspaper advert between 18th and 25th February.

