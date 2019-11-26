KDF Recruitment Set To Kick Off Tomorrow

The much-awaited Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) recruitment will eventually kick off tomorrow on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

In the statement that was circulated to the newsrooms, KDF stated that the launch would take place at the Kenya Army Defense headquarters in Nairobi from 8:00 am.

“The launch will be presided over by the Vice Chief of Defense Forces Lieutenant General Robert Kibochi,” the KDF statement reads.

The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to begin last month, was later canceled.

This was after the members of Parliamentary Defense and Foreign Relations Committee faulted Defense CS Raychelle Omamo over recruitment centers which they said would have barred many youths from participating in the exercise.

The committee called for the review of the recruitment center to affords many youths opportunities to participate in the exercise.

The committee thus preferred that the exercise be conducted in sub-county levels to accommodate many youths.

A week later, the KDF announced new dates for the excise that will start from November 27 to December 16, 2019.

After the cancellation of the previous dates, the Defense Ministry urged candidates who had already applied earlier to re-apply in line with the new dates.

According to Bogita Ongeri, the KDF Deputy Director of Public Communications, the recruitment for general service officers, cadets, tradesmen, and tradeswomen will take place at the KDF headquarters.

The shortlisted will be informed through newspaper adverts from November 16-20.

General duty recruits and Defense Forces constables will, however, be recruited by KDF at the subcounty levels.

Again, those who will qualify will be noted from December 23-29 in the local dailies.