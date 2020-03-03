Kenei was Murdered by 3 Men with Close Ties to Harambee Annex

(KDRTV) – Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei might have already been dead, when his phone sent an unusual Ksh35,000 to his wife on the night of February 18.

According to detectives, this was the day in which three strangers were seen at his house in Villa Franca Estate, Imara Daima.

And they were not just strangers, one of them was in constant communication with a senior official at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office.

Kenei, who until his untimely demise, worked at Ruto’s office is believed to have been one of the key witnesses in the Ksh39 billion fake firearms scandal involving ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa.

According to detectives investigating the case, the three strangers were both seen at Harambee Annex before and after.

Detectives now believe the officer’s gruesome murder was related to the case.

According to detectives, the three strangers managed to ‘flush’ Kenei’s phone of all data evidence.

His social media handles including Facebook and Twitter were also deactivated.

However, detectives have recovered part of the data which is being used in the investigations.

A senior detective told People Daily that they have cracked the case which they believe was pure murder.

‘At last we have cracked the case. This was pure murder,’ he said.

Kenei’s decomposing body was found in his house on February 20, after a neighbor alerted police of a foul smell emanating from the house.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor confidently said that the body was found at least two days after the officer’s macabre murder.

This conforms with the latest theory of three strangers.

