KeNHA Announces Closure Of Major Highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the closure of the North Horr – Kalacha (B75) Road.

In a statement on Friday, April 5, KeNHA said the highway has been flooded and is impassable following the ongoing heavy rains across the country.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority notifies the public that North Horr – Kalacha (B75) Road has been closed. This has been occasioned by flooding in the area resulting from the ongoing heavy rains in Marsabit County and the Ethiopian Highlands,” KeNHA stated.

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes until the rains subside to ensure everybody’s safety.

KeNHA pointed out that motorists would only be allowed to use the highway after a proper assessment and reinstatement of any damaged section of the road

“The Authority appeals to all motorists and other road users to be patient until the rain subsides. The flow of traffic will only be allowed after a proper assessment and possible reinstatement of any damaged section of the road through the ongoing Routine Maintenance and Spot Improvement Contract which was recently awarded,” KeNHA added.

Meanwhile, the authority plying the Mororo Area on Nairobi – Garissa Road to take precautionary measures, due to the rising water level at the Tana River Bridge caused by ongoing rainfall.

“The persisting rainfall portends further water rise which could affect other previously damaged road sections. Motorists are, therefore, urged to exercise caution as they approach the Madogo, Konapunda, and Mororo sections of the A3 Road to Garissa,” KeNHA stated.

The road agency said a contractor is on standby to address any issues as the Authority monitors the situation closely to ensure road accessibility.

