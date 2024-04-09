Connect with us

News

KeNHA Announces Closure Of Nairobi-Garissa Highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has closed the Nairobi-Garissa highway indefinitely due to flooding at Arer Area, between Bangaley and Madogo.

In a statement, KeNHA said the floods have been occasioned by the ongoing heavy rains across the country which have resulted into rising water levels.

“KeNHA informs the public of closure of Nairobi – Garissa (A3) Road due to flooding at Arer Area, between Bangaley and Madogo. The flooding is as a result of the ongoing heavy rains which occurred last night and has resulted in rising water levels along the entire stretch,” read the statement in part.

KeNHA warned motorists against defying the order indicating that even the diversion has been compromised.

“The flooding at Arer has compromised the road and diversion that was previously in use. This poses a high safety risk to the road users. This road, therefore, shall remain closed until the flood waters subside and the damaged section is reinstated,” the authority stated.

“We urge road users to be cautious and avoid driving in the floodwater for their safety.”

KeNHA noted that its staff are on site ready to deal with the washout immediately after the water subsides.

This comes after the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a 7-day forecast pointing out the possibility of heavy downpours in most parts of the country.

According to the Met Department, the heavy rainfall will continue in Central Highlands, Western region, Rift Valley, Coast, North Eastern, and South Eastern lowlands.

The Nairobi-Garissa highway is prone to flooding after heavy rainfall. in December 2023, part of the road between Madogo and Garissa was cut off by flood waters.

