Kenya Power Breaks Silence Over National Blackout

(KDRTV) – Kenya Lighting and Power Company (KPLC) has said they are working to restore power in several parts of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the company said the outage, which has plunged more than half the country into darkness, is due to a technical hitch that has affected two main power supply lines.

Nairobi, Rift Valley, and Western Kenya, and South Nyanza are the most affected.

“We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing a power outage in parts of Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western Kenya and South Nyanza following a technical hitch that has affected two major lines supplying power to these areas.

Good evening. We apologise for the current situation with power supply. This is being checked and restoration is ongoing. ^SW pic.twitter.com/Mpi6pShWtf — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) October 28, 2020

“We would like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused and reassure them that our technical team is currently working to identify the root cause and restore power to the affected areas,” KPLC said in a statement.

Kenya Power says it has lost bulk supply to a number of its major primary substations, plunging many parts of the country into darkness; says Central Rift and West Kenya have been affected, but work to restore electricity in the affected areas is ongoing pic.twitter.com/BoXXzv0OXJ — Number8, the poet (@DannMwangi) October 28, 2020

According to Kenyans on social media; Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Bomet, Kericho, Kakamega, Murang’a, Machakos, Vihiga, Kiambu, Samburu, Nakuru, Kitale, Migori, Kisii, Elburgon and Molo are some of the areas without power.

