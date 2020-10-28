Connect with us

Kenya Power Breaks Silence Over National Blackout

KPLC Team at Work
KPLC Team at Work

(KDRTV) – Kenya Lighting and Power Company (KPLC) has said they are working to restore power in several parts of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the company said the outage, which has plunged more than half the country into darkness, is due to a technical hitch that has affected two main power supply lines.

Nairobi, Rift Valley, and Western Kenya, and South Nyanza are the most affected.

“We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing a power outage in parts of Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western Kenya and South Nyanza following a technical hitch that has affected two major lines supplying power to these areas.

“We would like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused and reassure them that our technical team is currently working to identify the root cause and restore power to the affected areas,” KPLC said in a statement.

According to Kenyans on social media; Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Bomet, Kericho, Kakamega, Murang’a, Machakos, Vihiga, Kiambu, Samburu, Nakuru, Kitale, Migori, Kisii, Elburgon and Molo are some of the areas without power.

More to follow…

