Kenya Records 106 More Cases of COVID-19

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Monday recorded 106 more cases of COVID-19 after 3315 samples were tested in the last 24 hours raising the total national caseload to 96,908

KDRTV has established that currently 617 patients have been admitted to various health facilities across the country and 2964 have been admitted to Home Based Isolation and Care

According to a statement issued by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on January 4, 2021, the total number of samples tested so far is 1, 059, 006.

Our of the new patients, 77 are males while 29 are females and the youngest patient is a nine-year-old child and the oldest is 70

97 are Kenyans while 9 are foreign nationals

Fortunately, 184 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease; 131 have recovered from the Home Based Care program while 53 other patients have been discharged from various health facilities.

The total number of recoveries countrywide is 79257

Unfortunately, one patient succumbed to the pandemic raising cumulative fatalities to 1686.

The statement also indicated that 28 patients are in ICU

The distribution of the cases are as follows;

Nairobi 87 Uasin Gishu 5 Kiambu 3 Busia 2 Kajiado 2 Mombasa 2 Machakos 1 Makueni 1 Kericho 1 Meru 1 Kilifi 1

Seemingly the curve of daily cases of COVID-19 is easing as learners resume their studies in various institutions today