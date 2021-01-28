Kenya Warns Somalia Of Meritless Inclusion In their Domestic Issues

(KDRTV)-Kenya, through Government Spokesperman Cyrus Oguna, has warned Somalia to stop dragging it into their domestic issue

Oguna made the statement while addressing the media on January 28.

According to Oguna, Kenya will not accept to be included in Somalia`s internal politics.

Oguna also insisted that the scenarios witnessed around Mandera as a result of political activities in Somalia.

“The recurrent confrontations between these forces, not only cause fear and panic amongst our people at the border town of Mandera but also do lead to the displacement of civilians from Gedo region in Somalia,” he said.

Oguna dismissed claims that the Kenyan military in Somalia involves in illegal sura and charcoal trade.

“They live in fox holes. At what time do you leave fox holes to go and trade in charcoal?” he said.

However, he asked all Somalia leaders to resolved conflict resolution through dialogue.

“This is critical in fostering a united front in countering militants who have, for a long time, destabilized peace and security in Somalia and the region,” he said. “Allegations by Somalia that Kenya is sponsoring and harboring militia with the objective of destabilizing Somalia are not based on any merit. “

Oguna also echoed that Kenyans are known for their generosity and hospitality, and thus they would not allow Somalia to tarnish its name.

“Due to this, it is here that most Somalis run to whenever violence breaks out in their country. They still do cross over into Kenya to seek certain services,” he said. “It would therefore be counter-productive for Kenya to want to destabilize the very people it offers a refuge.”

Oguna said that accusations by Somalia are baseless and are meant to divert the attention of Somalians from real issues they are facing.

“We are a peace-loving people, in a country governed by the rule of law and guided by the principle of non-interference,” he said.

KDRTV established that on Monday, an Intergovernmental Authority on Development denounced allegations that Kenya was breaching the sovereignty of Somalia

Thus, the authority resolved that Somalia’s approach to severe diplomatic ties with Kenya is uncalled for.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.