Kenyan Brothers beat all odds to score high marks in KCPE

KDRTV – Two boys who are brothers from Turkana County beat all odds to score high marks in this year’s KCPE Exams, one scored 419 marks while the brother scored 406 marks respectively.

The picture of the Brother’s is trending in social media especially on Facebook and messages of congratulations are pouring and thanking them for a job well done.

The Boys who took a picture without wearing shoes and a dilapidated grass thatched house in the background are hoping to get well wishers to assist them to continue with their education.

One of them want to become an Engineer while the other want to become a Surgeon if they’ll get an opportunity to complete their studies.

An international diaspora association going by the name AKD in full Association of Kenyans in Diaspora is contemplating to be part of the sponsors who will chip in and assist the boys pursue their education when they are selected to join High School.

KDRTV News Desk is still tracking the boys to get full details of their location and authenticity to publish more news about the two extraordinary siblings who beat poverty to score high marks in the just concluded exams.

