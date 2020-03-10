Kenyan Prisoners Want to Be Allowed to Have Sex

(KDRTV) – Kenyan Prisoners have called on the government to enable them to have sex with their visiting spouses.

The calls started at the Mtangani Prisons, in Kilifi County, who have urged the government allow prisoners serving life sentences to get intimate with their visiting spouses.

“The Government, through the leadership of Kenyan prisons, should introduce a law that allows women serving lengthy jail terms enjoy sexual intimacy with their visiting husbands,” Sofia Swaleh, a prisoner serving life sentence told a local daily.

The quest to allow Kenyan Prisoners enjoy conjugal rights was first proposed by former Vice President Moody Awori.

As Minister for Home Affairs, Awori promised inmates that they would be allowed to enjoy sex as soon as the government constructed facilities to allow for it. That was in 2003.

In 2008, then Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka formed a task force that would look at matters affecting Kenyan inmates.

Read Also: Kamiti Prison Warden Arrested with Chang’aa, Condoms and Bhang

The taskforce recommended that prisoners should be allowed to enjoy conjugal rights.

However the recommendations were not implemented by Parliament as MPs concluded that it was too early for that.

Prisons in most European countries allow inmates to enjoy conjugal rights.

Kenyan Prisons have a notoriety for being home to some of the most hardcore homosexuals. Most of the inmates turn on each other for sexual satisfaction.

This has led to the spread of HIV/AIDs and other STDs.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases