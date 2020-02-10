Kisumu County Finance Office Fires Consumes Pending Bills Documents

Police in Kisumu have started a probe over the cause of the fire that broke out at the county finance offices on Sunday evening consuming up all the pending bills

This incident is reported to have happened on the second floor of the Prosperity House, which accommodates the county government.

Also, the inferno reportedly consumed up computers and devices before fire fighters responded to the scene to put it out

Our source disclosed that most of the files were parts of pending bills for contractors which were to be paid

