Lawrence Warunge Took Supper and Slept after Butchering Family

(KDRTV) – Lawrence Warunge, the 22 year old suspect in the murder of five people in Kiambu early this month, allegedly ate supper and went to sleep after butchering five people in less than an hour.

Warunge, confessed to police that he was behind the heinous crime that almost wiped out members of his entire family.

According to a new investigative piece by KTN, the University student is believed to have planned the execution very well.

For unknown reasons, Lawrence had been banished out of his home by his parents.

He stayed at a dilapidated house outside the fortified compound. According to family members, he stayed with domestic workers at the house and also worked at as a labourer at his Uncle’s construction site.

This explains why he started with killing one of the workers he shared a room with.

At around 8 PM, Lawrence gained entry into his parents’ compound using gate keys’ that were in his possession. He was armed with a kitchen knife and a metal rode. This was around the time that his father Nicholas Warunge had just arrived home.

His first target was his mother Ann Wanjiku, who was making dinner in the kitchen.

Lawrence, who confessed to have been inspired by the thriller movie Killing Eve, lured his mum outside the house.

According to an autopsy report, Mrs Wanjiku had broken legs and limbs, a sign that she might have resisted the assault. Her son hit how with a blunt object before slitting her throat.

The commotion outside got the attention of the senior Warunge who came out. The American based nurse ran back up the stairs when he found out his wife had been murdered.

He jumped over the bedroom balcony and ran all the way to the gate but his son got him before he could open it.

He was stabbed 34 times and slaughtered.

Lawrence went back to the house and finished off his young brother Christian Warunge and a cousin who had been adopted into the family.

He went to the kitchen, and ate the dinner that his mother was preparing before retiring to bed in the same house.

He woke up at 4 AM the next day, and travelled all the way to Mai Mahiu in Nakuru County to dispose off the evidence.

According to police, Warunge had planned to commit the murders a few days earlier with an intention of wiping out the entire family.

Fortunately, he hit on a Tuesday when his two sisters had travelled to their respective schools a day earlier.

He does not regret his actions.