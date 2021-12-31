Connect with us

Live: Bukhungu II Declaration

Mudavadi, Wetangula missing in Bukhungu as Senator Malala organize a parallel event in Mumias Complex

Bukhungu II Declaration
Bukhungu II Declaration

KDRTV LIVE! Raila Odinga has affirmed to Kenyans that he will bring economic liberation as he unveils Mumias Sugar Company investor

Raila Odinga said that during his tenure with Kibaki, they left Mumias working as compared to the same DP Ruto`s era since 2013.

Various leaders continue to make their declarations.

Raila Odinga to be endorsed for the presidency in the Bukhungu II Declaration.

The controversial Bukhungu meeting was sponsored by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Heavy security has been deployed in Kakamega to offer security during the meeting.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi is away in holiday in Mombasa.

Wetangula is meeting Ford Kenya officials, candidates in Trans Nzoia.

Senator Malala holding sports-cum-politically rally at Mumias Sports Complex Center

However, Mudavadi and Wetangula have absconded to Malala`s event despite being invited.

Senator Malala had been quoted announcing the Bukhungu II meeting had been officially dismissed.

Mudavadi and Wetangula had faulted Atwoli for allegedly planning to hoodwink and corner Luhyas electorates into endorsing Azimio La Umoja ahead of the 2022 general election.

