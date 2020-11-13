Liverpool`s Mo Salah Tests Positive For Covid-19

KDRTV has verified reports that Liverpool`s football star Mo Salah has tested positive for Covid-19

Since the test, the Liverpool forward has gone into self-isolation.

Salah, 28, has been with his home team, The Pharaohs, ahead of the 2020 AFCON qualifying doubleheader against Togo.

“The medical test conducted on the arrival of our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with coronavirus, after his test came positive, although is not suffering from any symptoms,” Egypt’s football body said in a statement.

Salah was due to play for his national team tomorrow against Togo.

According to the governing body, the swab taken from the footballer came back positive for coronavirus; however the striker is yet to reveal any symptom of the disease.

On the other hand, Liverpool is not due to play again until their home Premier League match against Leicester, which will be held on 21 November.

This is the latest blow for Liverpool after the team defender Joe Gomez underwent knee surgery following an injury suffered in Egland training.

