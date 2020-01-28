Luo Elders Want to Conduct a Special Funeral for Dead Osprey Bird

Elders in Siaya County have requested to be allowed to hold a special ritual for the rare migratory Osprey bird, which died over the weekend.

The bird, which had flown for more than 6,000 KM from Finland to Kenya was rescued by a fisherman at Lake Kanyaboli in Usenge sublocation on Thursday last week.

Vets from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) took the bird for specialised treatment in Nairobi. However, the bird died under their care.

According to autopsy results, the fish-eating bird died from chronic starvation which causes systematic organ failure.

“We regret to announce the death of the bird despite all efforts to rehabilitate and eventually release it back to the wild,” reads a statement from KWS.