Magoha: A child who is alive and at home is better than that who tried to do an exam and died

Education CS George Magoha has insisted that the government will not risk the lives of learners by trying to reopen schools any time.

Speaking on Friday when he received a special report from the special the Education taskforce on COVID-19, Magoha insisted that a child who is alive and at home is better than that who tried to do an exam and died.

“You have seen the latest numbers; which parent would want to take their child to school at this moment?,” Magoha questioned.

CS, Magoha: To us the life of one child is very important; so other than thinking so much about exams & learning, teach the child what you know yourself#SemaNaCitizen pic.twitter.com/CIhA6FP8Tl — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 29, 2020

The CS asked parents to stop worrying about exams and teach their children what they (parents) know.

Schools have been closed since mid-March after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country.

The task force has recommended that children should remain at home until at least September. This is because of the projections from the Ministry of Health which hint that Kenyan cases may peak in August. Health Ministry’s Acting Director-General Patrick Amoth recently said that the country will be reporting an average of 200 cases daily in that period.

Magoha said that parents may have to stay with their children for a little longer.

“We cannot gamble with the lives of learners, wait for the right time. I have said even if it means waiting till early in the next year to start all over, so be it,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently hinted that the government may lift the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew and the cessation of movement into and out of five counties. It was expected that schools would also be allowed to resume.