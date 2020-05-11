News
Good News As Premier Is Set To Return Next Month
KDRTV has confirmed that the government has given English Premier League a green light to resume the season June 1, 2020.
Football in United Kingdom was shut indefinitely amid fears of coronavirus spread that has since resulted in deaths of more 30, 000 people
However, the Premier League clubs have are focused to completing the season in some dynamics or scheme i.e. they hint that some matches be played behind in closed doors at neutral venues already defined
However, the League insisted that the games must be back with considerations to government imposed protocols to halt the spread of coronavirus
According to the guidelines set by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the sport will permitted to broadcast from behind the closed doors
However, the return of Premier League also has got its disadvantages
For instance the league has received piled pressure suggesting that the relegation should be lifted since the league cannot be completed
The safety of players also during the coronavirus pandemic remains paramount.
Several clubs in the Premier have reported that some of their players have contracted coronavirus.
This has raised alarms about the safety of players should the league resume next month
KDRTV understands that all 20 Premier League clubs met via video-conference on Monday to deliberate on the next step with a vote on restart schemes likely early next week