Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Maize Flour Price To Reduce By 2 Shillings After Government Intervention

By

Published

images 16
Photo courtesy maise flour in supermarket

Speaking at the Namanga border on Tuesday 28th June, Agricultural Cabinet secretary Peter Munya said the government will gazette a directive by end of Thursday to suspend the levies imposed on imported maize in a bid to lower the cost.

However, millers said that the strategies by Agriculture Cabinet secretary Peter Munya to suspend all levies imposed on imported maize will only cut the price of flour by Sh2 for a two-kilo packet.

images 17

Maize flour
Photo courtesy

On the contrary, the United Grain Millers Association (UGMA), an umbrella body of small and medium-scale millers, says the change is so small that it will not have any effect on consumers.

Consequently, imported maize is taxed Sh100 for a 90-kilo bag, with a single bag giving 36 packets of two kilos when milled, meaning that suspending the levies will only cut the cost by Sh2.7.

“The move is so insignificant, we need a serious government intervention on making the maize available in order to cut down significantly on the cost of flour,” said UGMA chairman Ken Nyaga.

Also read Good News To Kenyans As CS Munya Promise To Bring Down Prices Of Maize Flour

According to Cs Peter Munya, the current levies charged on maize have made the grain expensive when it gets to the country.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020