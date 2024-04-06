Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mama Rachel Ruto Lauds Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

By

Published

334689371 1150556935654989 5281084338678381860 n 1678080469

File image of First Lady Rachel Ruto

First Lady Rachel Ruto has lauded the efforts of the Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas RIgathi in the fight against alcoholism, drugs, and substance abuse among the youth.

Speaking during the 10th Annual Nyeri County Prayer Breakfast in Nyeri County the first lady said the dedication and commitment of Pastor Dorcas in saving the young generation is admirable.

“I commend the efforts of Her Excellency my sister Pastor Dorcas Rigathi who has been at the forefront in addressing the challenges facing our young men in combating alcoholism and drug abuse. Your dedication and commitment inspire us to fight for our youth. “She said.

Pastor Dorcas on her part called on Kenyans to embrace the family unit as the basic unit of a strong nation.

She said the family as a fundamental unit of society plays a vital role in shaping the future of our country and must be protected.

She mentioned that the family unit, the church, and the government as institutions established by God must work together to transform the lives of people.

Pastor Dorcas said children must be protected as a destiny of the community and a future generation.

“Children are a symbol of a future and the destiny of a nation. It is the children who will propagate the next dispensation and if the children are dead, a community will be dead. “She said.

“I believe that is why our mother (Rachel Ruto) is here after wailing and praying to God now she can come and stand here, give thanks to God because our children are not going to die anymore. “She added.

Our expectations cannot be cut short. Anyone who wants to cut short your expectations, children are the future of destiny and generation. If the children are dead, the community is dead, our children will not die anymore.

Also Read: Pastor Dorcas, Kalonzo Musyoka Pray For Doctors Strike

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020