Mariga Accompanied by Supporters To Jubilee Headquarters For Vetting

Football star McDonald Mariga on Monday arrived at Jubilee Headquarters along Thika Road for vetting ahead of the Kibra by-elections.

The former Inter Milan player will alongside 15 others face the Jubilee Party National Elections Board which will later on in the day decide who will carry the party flag.

Others include; Jack Owino, Omondi Rajab, Daniel Adem, Daniel Orogo, Ramadhan Hussein, Frank Amollo, Morris Kinyanjui, Walter Trenk, Ibrahim Said, Doreen Wasike, Geoffrey Mwangi, Oscar Kambona, Bukachi Chapin, Jane Githaiga and Timothy Kaimenyi.

His supporters carried placards reading “Mariga ni Wetu!”

The star is said to have been handpicked by Deputy President William Ruto as the most favorable candidate to face off with ODM, Ford Kenya and ANC candidates.

“He first sought to know whether the footballer was a registered voter and luckily, Mariga is registered in Starehe Constituency,” a source is quoted by a local daily.

The campaign period for the by-elections will run from Monday, September 9 to Monday, November 4.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth on July 26 after losing a battle with colorectal cancer.

