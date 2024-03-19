Martha Koome Announces Appointment Of New Judiciary Chief Registrar

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Frida Mokaya Boyani as the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary for a five-year term taking over from Anne Amadi.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chief Justice Martha Koome said Mokaya was appointed based on her merit and suitability for the role.

“The Commission shortlisted seven (7) candidates who were interviewed on Monday 18th March 2024. Following deliberation and careful consideration of the candidates based on merit, performance and suitability for the position, the JSC has appointed Hon. Mokaya Frida Boyani as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary for a five-year term,” CJ Koome stated.

As the Chief Registrar, Mokaya will serve as the Chief Administrator and Accounting Officer of the Judiciary.

She will also be the Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission as well as Secretary to the National Council on Administration of Justice.

Mokaya has over 27 years of experience in the legal profession. Before her appointment, she has been serving as the Registrar of the Judicial Service Commission since 2012.

She joined the Judiciary in 1997 and served as a District Magistrate II(Prof), Resident Magistrate, Senior Resident Magistrate, Principal Magistrate and Senior Principal Magistrate.

Mokaya holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. She is also a Certified Public Secretary (CPS-K).

“The Commission congratulates Hon. Mokaya on her appointment and thanks all the candidates, stakeholders, and Kenyans for their participation in the recruitment and selection process,” CJ Koome added.

Mokaya’s predecessor Anne Amadi served in the position for 10 years from 2014 and is the only registrar who swore in two Heads of state; Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 and President William Ruto in 2022.

Amadi proceeded to terminal leave on November 2023 before exiting the Judiciary in January 2024.

Also Read: JSC Shortlists 7 Candidates For Judiciary Chief Registrar Position