Matiangi, DCI boss George Kinoti To Appear In Court Over Missing Billionaire

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, DCI boss George Kinoti and Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai have been summoned to court following the abduction of a Turkish national who allegedly went missing on May 3.

Kiambu High Court Judge, Mary Kasango wants the three to explain the whereabouts of Selahaddin Gulen, a nephew of a top Opposition leader in Turkey Fethullah Gulen. The three are expected in court today.

READ ALSO: Photos: Ruto's Daughter's Engagement Party Leaves Many Impressed

Selahaddin’s lawyers Rachier & Amollo Advocates had applied to have Matiangi, Kinoti and Mutyambai explain the location of their clients.

Selahaddin allegedly went missing while on his way to DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road to seek Interpol’s assistance in clearing his name over allegations of crime in Turkey.

Selahaddin is a nephew of billionaire Fethullah, who inspired the Gulen movement, which is known as Hizmet (or service) in Turkey and runs educational institutions across the world, including Kenya through the Light Academy schools.

However, after a bloody attempted coup in July 2016, President Recep Erdogan accused Fethullah, who inspired the Gulen movement, of being behind the bid to oust him from power forcing everyone around him into hiding.

His abduction also comes a year after he sued the Kenyan government as he was seeking orders to stop his deportation.

“The real motive behind the issuance of the Red notice is that, in 2016 (when I lived in the US) there was a failed coup attempt in Turkey. It is suspected that one Fethulla Gulen (my uncle) may have supported the coup,” he said in court papers.


