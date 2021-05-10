Connect with us

Entertainment

Photos: Ruto’s Daughter’s Engagement Party Leaves Many Impressed

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

racheal

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday, May 9 entertained guests at his home during his daughter’s engagement party.

The DP was hosting his Nigerian in-laws at his Karen home in a ceremony known as the Koito where dowry negotiations were taking place. Ruto’s daughter, June and her fiancé Dr Alexander Ezenagu, have been dating for a couple of years now.

READ ALSO: Yet Another Artist Begs Kenyans To Help Him Clear Rent Arrears

june 33

Ezenagu is an assistant professor in the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar.

The Nigerian obtained his Ph.D. in international tax law from McGill University, Canada and specializes in international tax law, domestic taxes, tax avoidance, and commercial aspects of illicit financial flows, trade, and investment advisory.

June on the other hand is a diplomat working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and currently serves as the chargé d’affaires at the Kenyan Embassy in Poland.

juunee

June and Dr Alexander Ezenagu

Photos of the engagement party shared on social media left many impressed as the two cultures interacted.

According to Nigerian politician Osita Chidoka who was also present, the Kalenjin people aren’t so much different from the Igbo of Nigeria.

“June’s father kept the event small and simple and family-focused. His position as Deputy President was relegated as he played the role of a father. Ruto and his wife were great hosts,” he observed.

June’s mother, Racheal Ruto, took to social media to share a heartfelt message to her daughter.

“Every mother’s joy is to share lifes family values, lessons and milestones with her daughter. My heartfelt congratulations, love and prayers to my daughter June on her new chapter. May God shine His light on your path,” she said.
Here are the photos:
june 4

june 5

june 3

Every mother’s joy is to share lifes family values, lessons and milestones with her daughter.

My heartfelt…

Posted by Mama Rachel Ruto on Sunday, May 9, 2021

In this article:
