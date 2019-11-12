Matiang’i, Mutyambai ‘Blue Tick’ Babu Owino as Police Beat JKUAT Students

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai have ignored Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on WhatsApp.

Babu had sought the two leaders to address an incident at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) where police were captured on camera mercilessly beating a helpless student.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows three policemen armed with clubs clobbering the unarmed student who was on the ground.

Anyone watching the video would think it is a thief on the receiving end of the brutality as police kick him on his head.

Babu, a former University of Nairobi Student Leader complained on the excessive force the police used on the picketing students.

“IG must act and those criminals masquerading as policemen must be prosecuted. Why beat a student whose only crime is to acquire knowledge?” Babu posed on his Facebook page.



The first time lawmaker then took it upon himself to inform Matiang’i and Mutyambai about the violence at JKUAT. He shared the video with Mutyambai on WhatsApp, asking the IG to condemn the police brutality since it was giving the men in uniform a bad name.

But guess what? Mutyambai ‘blue ticked’ Babu Owino. For those of you who don’t know what blue ticking is, it means the MP was ignored.

Babu also engaged Matiang’i on the same issue. He asked the CS to do something about the brutality. This time, the CS ‘grey ticked him’

It could be that Matiang’i had not seen the texts by the time Babu took the screenshots. We are aware that both Matiang’i and Mutyambai have issued statements on the issue. They said action will be taken against the police who used excessive force on students.

I have spoken to the IG and we both agree that firm and decisive action shall be taken against any officer who used excessive force, within the next 24 hours. — Dr. Fred Matiang’i (@FredMatiangi) November 11, 2019

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.