Miguna Finds Old Ksh 45K Notes in His Nairobi Residence, Demands New Ones

Kenyan Lawyer Miguna Miguna is counting his losses after discovering KSh 45,000 in old notes in his Nairobi home.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday November 1, Dr. Miguna revealed that he had the money in his pocket before he was deported in 2018.

The firebrand lawyer now wants Attorney General Justin Muturi to take the old notes and give him new ones.

“When despot Uhuru Kenyatta conspired with conman @RailaOdinga, blew up my house, kidnapped and detained me incommunicado, I had Sh 45000 in my pocket. The despot later replaced the Sh 1000 notes with the new ones. I would like AG Muturi to replace my old notes with the new ones” he wrote.

The notes became obsolete after the previous regime led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a new currency in accordance with the 2010 constitution.

During the launch of the new currency in 2019 Central bank Governor Patrick Njoroge, stated that the old notes were being used for illicit financial transactions across the country.

“To deal with these concerns conclusively, all the older one thousand shillings will be withdrawn. All persons have until October 1, 2019, to exchange those notes, after which the older one thousand shillings notes will cease to be legal tenders,” he said then.

Dr. Miguna returned to Kenya on October 20th after being exiled in Canada for 5 years.

“I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government because that is central for me, without this administration, I would not be back home. I thank the president, his deputy, his administration, and everybody else who has worked tirelessly to make sure that my rights are protected.”

“What has happened to me, should never happen to anyone else. A Kenyan-born citizen cannot be discarded or removed forcefully and vanished in a foreign land,” Miguna said moments after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Also Read: Miguna Hits Out at Raila After He Demanded for the Release of John Waluke