Miguna Hits Out at Raila After He Demanded for the Release of John Waluke

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has countered former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s demands for the release of imprisoned Sirisia MP John Waluke.

In a statement on his social media accounts on Tuesday November 1, Miguna urged Raila to stop making court demands and pressuring the judiciary.

The firebrand lawyer stated that the former Premier was advocating for the rule of law before the August 9 elections.

“He yelled endlessly about the rule of law during the just concluded presidential campaign,” remarked Miguna.

Miguna supported the court’s decision to jail Waluke, who was found guilty of stealing Ksh 297 million in the maize fraud case involving the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

” Waluke must stay in jail where he belongs! Enough of Raila’s nonsense.” Miguna added.

Raila had on Monday October 31, demanded for the release of John Waluke claiming that the crime did not warrant criminal proceedings.

The Azimio leader claimed that the sentence given to the Sirisia MP was unfair.

“He was charged for billing and receiving money for services he did not deliver and should have been asked to refund it instead. That case should be done away with in totality,” Raila demanded.

“How can you condemn a 55-year-old to 67 years imprisonment? That is akin to jailing Raila for 50 years, is that fair? We want Waluke to be granted a bond immediately,” he stated.

Waluke recently filed an appeal with the appellate court on the grounds that his imprisonment deprives the Sirisia locals the opportunity to be represented in the National Assembly.

“There is clear and present danger that if this application is not heard and determined in a timely manner, the applicant will miss Parliamentary sessions, leading to loss of his seat or failure of representation of the people of Sirisia Constituency in the National Assembly,” the Court papers read.

