Miguna Miguna Attacks Mama Ngina Kenyatta on Fierce Twitter Post

Kenyan-Canadian lawyer, Dr Miguna Miguna has attacked Mama Ngina Kenyatta over the alleged state salary on a fierce twitter post.

Miguna Miguna who has been a great critic of the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

According to Miguna Miguna, the state salary to Mama Ngina is old pandemic called Kenyatta.

Miguna was responding to a daily paper whose heading read, “Revealed: Mama Ngina Kenyatta`s state salary.”

This is an old PANDEMIC called KENYATTA. It affects the brain, soul and human morals and renders its victims unable to stop LOOTING, PLUNDER, FRAUD and REPRESSION. The only effective TREATMENT is LIFE SENTENCE after a REVOLUTION,” wrote Miguna This is an old PANDEMIC called KENYATTA. It affects the brain, soul and human morals and renders its victims unable to stop LOOTING, PLUNDER, FRAUD and REPRESSION. The only effective TREATMENT is LIFE SENTENCE after a REVOLUTION.#RejectBBI #UhuruResign #despotsmustfall pic.twitter.com/ZkUKbUdMYB — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 16, 2019

Miguna Miguna was deported to Canada where he is also a citizen after the Kenyan government claimed that he lost his citizenship when he became a Canadian.

