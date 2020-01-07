News
Miguna Miguna Finally Boards Plane To Nairobi
Embattled Kenya-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally boarded a Kenyan-bound plane and is set to arrive in the country on Wednesday morning.
The exited barrister took to his Twitter account to announce his achievement that his homebound plane would be touching down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9:45 am.
A Kenyan by BIRTH and RIGHT. Kenyans are not slaves. Freedom must come through the fearless the pursuit of truth and justice. See you in Nairobi,” he wrote.
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 7, 2020
