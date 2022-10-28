Connect with us

News

Miguna Miguna rousing Welcome in Kisumu

By

Published

Miguna in Kisumu
Miguna in Kisumu

KDRTV News Kisumu- Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan – Canadian Lawyer who was barred from entering Kenya for almost 5 years because of a spat with the Immigration and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Department claiming that he was not a Kenyan alleging that he renounced his Kenyan citizenship after becoming a Canadian citizen  was welcomed to his home County of Kisumu with pomp and color.

Dr. Miguna Miguna who was a critic of Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta regime was received by his friends, supporters and clan members when the plane carrying him landed at the Kisumu international airport and driven directly to Maseno ACK Church where he attended a mass and  home coming ceremony.

ACK Maseno

Miguna at ACK Maseno

Former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa accompanied him to the ceremony after receiving him at the Kisumu International Airport.

Dr. Miguna was very upbeat with the warm reception he got from the residents and promised to work with his people whom he described as welcoming and ready to engage with him in various aspects of development.

A few years ago when Dr. Miguna Miguna was a critic of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, he was not welcome in Kisumu anytime he tried he was met with a hostile crowds some wanting to harm him but today it was a different contrast as the residents sung and welcomed their son home.

PHOTO 2022 10 28 10 27 22 2

Miguna at the Kisumu Airport

Dr. Miguna is planning to have a series of meetings with his family, supporters and friends in Kisumu then finalize his visit with a grand home coming at his Nyando village where he was born before he announces his next action.

Many political analysts have started speculating that Dr. Miguna Miguna might be seeking to be a Nyanza political Kingpin a role the former Premier Raila Odinga has been playing for a very long time as people view him as their spokesperson and political leader whom they follow and believe that he understands their dreams and aspirations. Time will tell if Miguna will manage to convince them and follow him religiously as they follow Raila Amollo Odinga.

PHOTO 2022 10 28 10 27 23

Prayers for Miguna at the ACK Maseno

More News to follow.

