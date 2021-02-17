Moi Girls Eldoret Students Demonstrate Over Ugali and Cabbage

(KDRTV) – Moi Girls High School in Eldoret has been closed indefinitely after students demonstrated against poor diet and a litany of other issues.

The students accused their Principal Christine Chumba of removing eggs and meat from their diet. They claimed they are tired of eating ugali and cabbage daily. Chumba is also accused of closing the school canteen without giving a valid reason.

I am a guardian at Moi Girls Eldoret here in Uasin Gishu. My girl tells me "hatutaki kuosha choo, Kazi ni mingi. Waache kutuharass, let them employ more workers". I feel like beating these girls. Manual work is compulsory! pic.twitter.com/zqEQzHfQe1 — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) February 17, 2021

Speaking to journalists outside the school, the girls also claimed that the school has re-introduced corporal punishment.

The angry students also accused the school administration of mistreating subordinate staff. The school has recently fired most staff, forcing students into doing manual work including but not limited to washing toilets.

These are the biggest issues of our time …………Moi Girls High School, Eldoret shut down indefinitely following students strike; learners given until tomorrow to vacate the school compound. pic.twitter.com/pcs5S0Vj2g — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) February 17, 2021

The learners further claimed that they have been forced to work in darkness over power outages. They questioned why the school’s generator cannot be put to its use.

MOI GIRLS' Eldoret students strike, demand removal of the school principal Christine Chumba over alleged harassment. pic.twitter.com/EniJkPslfX — TheStarBreaking (@TheStarBreaking) February 17, 2021

After a Board of Management meeting held at the school on Wednesday morning, a decision was reached to send the students home. Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka and the Principal were present at the meeting.

Moi Girls is one of the best performing schools in national exams. The strike may affect the school’s preparations for KCSE exams which begin in a month’s time.