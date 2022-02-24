Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

More Details On Mulamwa and Sonie’s Break Up

By

Published

FB IMG 16457056801154526
FB IMG 16457056801154526

Mulamwa and Sonie Carol broke up after their first child Keyla Oyando was born. However, Sonnie was the only one giving her side of their story until lately when Mulamwa decided to come out.

FB IMG 16457056727905872

Photo courtesy

According to Dr Ofweneke interview with Mulamwah, Mulamwa accused sonny of over spending.  “Living in a Ksh 9,000 house does not mean I don’t have money. I have over a million, but it doesn’t make sense when you tell me to drink Ksh 8,000 and there is a person who we pay Ksh 2000 y to take care of our cows… I come from a place where money is valued, Ksh 1,000 can push my grandma for two weeks. You cannot convince me to 10-15k a night and yet I will not be accountable for it.” Mulamwa said.

FB IMG 16457056801154526

Photo courtesy

Nonetheless, earlier today, Mulamwa revealed more shocking details on why they separated with Sonnie Carol.

Today, Mulamwa released a video citing that Sonie wanted to abort Keyla at three months. A move that made Mulamwa spend a lot of money to save her. On the other band, Mulamwa was surprised to be told by the doctor that his girldriend came for some family planning with another man.

Consequently, Mulamwa added that Sonie went against their tradition to shave the baby. This made Mulamwa feel bad and disrespected as it was against their traditions.

Also read Mulamwahs ex-girlfriend Carrol Sonie breaks silence after dramatic breakup

Mulamwa later moved on with his new lover, Ruth.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019