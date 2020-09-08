Connect with us

More Woes for Johanna Ngeno as Impeachment Looms

unnamed 1
Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno

(KDRTV) – Embattled Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno could soon find himself jobless if KANU Party makes true their intentions to throw him out of the party.

Ngeno who will be spending the next 48 hours at a police station in Nakuru has been told to either resign or be expelled from the party. Losing his position in the party means he will cease to be a lawmaker.

“The way Ngeno has behaved is unbecoming and we therefore have to part ways as a party and he has every right to go back and seek re-election on the party of his choice,” KANU Secretary General Nick Salat said on Tuesday.

“We apologize on behalf of the party to the dignity on the office of the people he mentioned is unbecoming of a leader,” Salat added.

He said utterances like that of Ngeno are reckless considering the hardships and difficulties that Kenya has had in the past. He reminded politicians of the 2007/08 post election violence which landed some people at the International Criminal Court.

Ngeno was on Tuesday charged with hate speech and remarks likely to breach peace after his remarks on President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mama Ngina.

Leaders across the political divide have criticized the MP for his unsavoury remarks. Deputy President William Ruto, urged leaders to ‘exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other kenyans.’

ODM leader Raila Odinga said Kenya cannot plunge to another war because of politics.

“Nobody should try to take this country to war again because of politics,” Odinga said on Monday.

In this article:
