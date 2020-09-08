More Woes for Johanna Ngeno as Impeachment Looms

(KDRTV) – Embattled Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno could soon find himself jobless if KANU Party makes true their intentions to throw him out of the party.

Ngeno who will be spending the next 48 hours at a police station in Nakuru has been told to either resign or be expelled from the party. Losing his position in the party means he will cease to be a lawmaker.

“The way Ngeno has behaved is unbecoming and we therefore have to part ways as a party and he has every right to go back and seek re-election on the party of his choice,” KANU Secretary General Nick Salat said on Tuesday.

“We apologize on behalf of the party to the dignity on the office of the people he mentioned is unbecoming of a leader,” Salat added.

He said utterances like that of Ngeno are reckless considering the hardships and difficulties that Kenya has had in the past. He reminded politicians of the 2007/08 post election violence which landed some people at the International Criminal Court.

Nick Salat: The way Johanna Ngeno has behaved; we have no choice as KANU but to part ways with him. He has to go back and seek the mandate of the people of Emuar Dikirr. #GetTheWholeStory pic.twitter.com/SO8QvlIg4w — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) September 8, 2020

Ngeno was on Tuesday charged with hate speech and remarks likely to breach peace after his remarks on President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mama Ngina.

DPP Noordin Haji gives approval for the arrest and prosecution of Johana Ngeno, MP for Emurua Dikirr for uttering statements intended to stir up ethnic animosity amongst different communities residing within Trans Mara area over the weekend.#KomeshaUchochezi pic.twitter.com/d49HxfLwHh — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) September 8, 2020

Leaders across the political divide have criticized the MP for his unsavoury remarks. Deputy President William Ruto, urged leaders to ‘exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other kenyans.’

Leaders should exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other kenyans.Unsavoury words against mothers and Head of State is a NO, NO. No amount of anger justifies use of offensive insulting language.There exists decent ways to communicate however one feels. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 7, 2020

ODM leader Raila Odinga said Kenya cannot plunge to another war because of politics.

“Nobody should try to take this country to war again because of politics,” Odinga said on Monday.

