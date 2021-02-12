Moses Kuria Lists 25 Counties tha will Reject BBI Bill

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has sensationally claimed that only 22 Counties will Endorse the BBI Bill, making it impossible to reach the referendum stage.

At least 24 Counties must endorse the Bill for it to go to the next stage.

But Moses Kuria, who is publicly opposed to the referendum claims that the BBI proponents might not get the numbers they need from the county Assemblies.

Already, Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay have unanimously endorsed the Bill. Kuria expects Migori to follow suit due to ODM leader Raila Odinga’s influence in the region.

Kisii and Nyamira will also endorse the Bill partly due to Raila’s influence but mainly because of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The BBI will sail through in the Western Kenya Counties of Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia thanks to Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

In Central Kenya, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua and Embu will Endorse the BBI. Moses Kuria claims that MCAs in these counties have already been bribed to vote Yes.

Nakuru, Laikipia and Embu Counties will also endorse BBI over the same reasons.

Kuria expects Machakos and Makueni counties to endorse the Bill thanks to Kalonzo Musyoka’s influence. However, the Wiper boss will be unable to convince Kitui county to endorse the Bill because they get reduced revenue allocation.

Nairobi MCAs will vote Yes due to intimidation and bribery.

25 County Assemblies will reject the BBI Bill due to various reasons. According to Moses Kuria, most Rift Valley counties are suspicious of the outcome of the report.

Coastal, North Eastern and Counties from Pastral communities will reject the Bill because of reduced Revenue Allocations.

I have no opinion or position. I can only analyse and predict. If you dont like mine go and make yours in your own wall

County Assemblies That will vote NO to BBI

1. Baringo- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

2. Bomet-No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

3. Kericho- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

4. Elegeyo Marakwet- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

5. Uasin Gishu- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

6. Nandi- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

7. West Pokot- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

8. Samburu -No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

9. Turkana-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

10. Kitui-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

11. Tharaka Nithi- No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

12. Garissa-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

13. Mandera-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

14. Wajir-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

15. Isiolo-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

16. Marsabit -No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

17. Tana River-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

18. Taita Taveta-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

19. Lamu-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

20. Kilifi-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

21. Mombasa-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

22. Kwale-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

23. Meru-No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

24. Narok- No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

25. Kajiado- No (Maa Solidarity)