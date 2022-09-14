Connect with us

Moses Kuria To Delete All His Social Media Accounts Today

FB IMG 16631360376022068
Moses Kuria

Controversial politician Moses Kuria made his announcement of deleting his social media accounts. Moses Kuria confirmed that he will delete his social media accounts once president Ruto would be sworn in as the fifth president of Kenya.

FB IMG 16631360218661437

Moses Kuria courtesy facebook

“My objective has been achieved. My good friend William Ruto is the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. This account will be permanently deleted on Wednesday 14th September, 2022 at 18:00 hours. It was great interaction guys. Adios!”

He wrote.

However, Moses Kuria had before announced that he will also quit politics if he lost the Kiambu gubernatorial bid.

The politician however, said that he was focused on his campaigns to be elected the next governor of Kiambu county and Deputy President William Ruto as the president where he unfortunately lost.  Kuria has been in support of William Ruto.

Also read Moses Kuria’s Brother Cries Foul in the Juja Parliamentary Race 

“My single-minded focus is to be elected governor of Kiambu county and to have William Ruto elected as president. Both outcomes are assured, and what remains is a formality. In the very unlikely event that I am not elected, you will not see me in politics again, let alone seeking to be nominated. There is life beyond politics,” he said.

 

