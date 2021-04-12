Connect with us

MP Kimani Ngunjiri Claims Oparanya, Ruto Have Met 4 Times Not Once As Alleged

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has denied claims that is a possibility of a Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto coalition.

According to Kimani, Kakamega county Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has met DP Ruto four times and not once as earlier alleged.

Kimani may be hinting at a coalition but his own words poked holes in the aforementioned when he rubbished claims that the meetings between Oparanya and the Deputy President were based on talks aimed at bringing up a coalition between Raila Odinga and DP Ruto.

Ngunjiri Kimani. Photo: Standard.

As earlier reported a cross-section of the Kenyan media, Oparanya first met with DP Ruto on Wednesday, April 7, at Mara.

Oparanya confirmed the meeting with Ruto was not a secret since he had received the blessings of his party leader Raila Odinga himself.

Speaking during a presser on Sunday, April 11, the Bahati MP urged people to stop making speculations and leave Oparanya alone even as he moves around.

“Oparanya has met with my DP four times. Everybody is putting their house in order ahead of the next elections. Leave Oparanya alone. He is just one Governor,” Kimani Ngunjiri said.

Kimani went ahead to demystify claims that Oparanya has been representing Raila Odinga in the meetings.

He insisted that Oparanya has been looking for his own interests even as the 2022 General Election nears.

“Oparanya is just looking for a position in the hustler nation,” Kimani said.

Kimani, who is allied to the Tanga Tanga movement disclosed Ruto can not work with Raila Odinga.

According to Kimani, Ruto is not sure Raila is good with political marriage owing to how the handshake between him and Uhuru has gone, terribly.

Ruto with Oparanya. Photo: Courtesy.

“Raila cannot work with anybody. You can see how they have started insulting the President. Look at how in line with their interests, they’ve turned against BBI because of the 70 additional constituencies proposed,” Kimani added.

This comes barely days after the Kakamega governor came out to clear the air about his Wednesday meeting with Ruto, holding it was only a coincidence.

Oparanya insisted that he had a scheduled business meeting in Narok and he coincidentally met Ruto there.

 

