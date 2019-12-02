MP’s Brother Stabbed Multiple Times in the chest By Close Relative

The family of Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has been thrown into mourning after the MP’s brother was allegedly killed by his nephew in unclear circumstances on Friday.

The body of 35-year-old Joseph Wekesa, who is Wamunyinyi’s younger brother, is currently lying at the Lifecare Hospital Mortuary in Bungoma town waiting for postmortem after he was stabbed by his nephew Nicholas Wafula.

The family had gathered for the memorial service of the MP’s father at their home in Musikoma Ward when the tragic incident occurred.

An OCS at Bungoma South Police Station confirmed the incident to journalists, saying the MP had recorded a statement.

“It happened that the family was preparing for a memorial anniversary for Mathew Austin Wafula Wamunyinyi (father to MP Wamunyinyi) which was to take place to at Burma Village, Tuuti sublocation at around 0130hrs,” Mr George Odongo, the OCS said.

“The deceased disagreed with the suspect, a fight ensued. The deceased injured the suspect on the head and right thumb using a machete,” he said.

According to witnesses, the accused followed the deceased to his home after a disagreement. He attacked him before he entered his house, stabbing him several times on the chest. He tried to kill the wife and children but was unable to open the door. He ended up killing two dogs.

The two allegedly co-owned Tuk-tuk business in Bungoma town and it is not clear if it was at the centre of the row.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases