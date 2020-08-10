News
Mt. Kenya Youth Denounce Murathe`s Support For Raila, Vows To Support Ruto
A segment of Mt. Kenya youth leaders have dismissed Jubilee party vice chairperson David Murathe`s move to endorse Opposition leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022
KDRTV recognized that the youth leaders are drawn from six counties said that they would be backing the presidential bid of Deputy President William Ruto as it had been hinted by the Jubilee party leadership in 2017 General elections
The youth leaders, however, urged Murathe to stop making an uninformed decision on matters affecting the community and the region
“We want to distance, disassociate and denounce that endorsement made by Murathe. As Mt Kenya Youth Alliance we are firmly behind the presidential aspiration of Deputy President William Ruto and nobody should purport to have the monopoly of dishing endorsements to other entities unknown to us,” said Mwenda.
https://twitter.com/MasoloMabonga/status/1292589983556149249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1292589983556149249%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tuko.co.ke%2F372997-section-mt-kenya-youth-leaders-denounce-murathes-stand-vow-support-ruto.html