Mt. Kenya Youth Denounce Murathe`s Support For Raila, Vows To Support Ruto

A segment of Mt. Kenya youth leaders have dismissed Jubilee party vice chairperson David Murathe`s move to endorse Opposition leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022

KDRTV recognized that the youth leaders are drawn from six counties said that they would be backing the presidential bid of Deputy President William Ruto as it had been hinted by the Jubilee party leadership in 2017 General elections

The youth leaders, however, urged Murathe to stop making an uninformed decision on matters affecting the community and the region