News

Muranga MCAs Now want Kangata’s Head

Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party
Irungu Kangata

(KDRTV) – Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata has been on the spot for all the wrong reasons this year.

It all started after a controversial letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta leaked to the media.

Then the Senate Majority Whip, Kangata told the President that he was afraid the BBI Bill was unpopular in Mt Kenya.

The soft-spoken lawmaker said he had conducted a research in Muranga County and came to the conclusion that only 2 out of 10 people support the proposals to change the constitution through a referendum.

Kangata was asked to denounce the letter by Jubilee Mandarins but he refused, forcing the party to dewhip him from Senate leadership.

He had served in the position for less than seven months.

It now turns out that Kangata’s letter was not true as all the 53 MCAs voted to endorse the BBI Bill on Tuesday.

A section of Muranga MCAs broke into song and dance outside the county assembly on Tuesday, with calls for Kangata to resign dominating the event.

On social media, Kenyans asked where Kangata got his research from.

Muranga County Assembly conducted Public participation in all the wards and no resident came out to oppose the report.

However, a section of netizens claim that Kangata should be given credit for the support the BBI currently enjoys in the region as the President acted on his advise.

It has not escaped the attention of Kenyans that MCas across the country have voted in favour of the BBI report after Uhuru promised them car grants.

