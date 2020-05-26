Murkomen Rejects Appointment By Jubilee Party After Ouster As Senate Majority

(KDRTV)-Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and close ally to the Deputy President William Ruto has downplayed a position offered to him by the Jubilee party after the same party ejected him as the Senate Majority leader.

Mr. Murkomen was proposed to serve as the Chairperson for the Senate Committee on Devolution

KDRTV understands that position was previously held by Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.

Mr. Kinyua was removed from the position by Jubilee party after being considered errant member by the Uhuru-led party

Kipchumba Murkomen took to Twitter account on Tuesday, May 26 to respond to the appointment.

According to him, he could not take a position of a friend who stood by him while who was being ousted by the party

“This afternoon I learnt from the media that I have been proposed to serve in the Senate Devolution Committee in effect replacing Sen. Kinyua who is being punished for standing with me. Accepting the position will be tantamount to repaying unstinting loyalty with spite and treachery,” he said.

Murkomen slammed the changes that are being made by Jubilee party reiterating that they were unwarranted and were bestowed to punish senators who stood firm for the truth

“As a Majority Leader I chose not to serve in any committee and I ensured that committee membership and leadership was distributed fairly among my colleagues. I condemn the unwarranted humiliation of Senators Linturi, Kinyua, Langat and Cherargei merely because they stood by the truth and fairness,” retaliated Murkomen.

Murkomen made it clear that he is willing to serve in any position except that one left vacant by one who was supporting him

“Now and in the future I am ready to serve the nation in any capacity and in any committee even as a mere member. What I abhor is to take up positions at the expense of colleagues who are being humiliated for no apparent reason. Thank you and God bless,” he added.

In the Tuesday announcement, Nandi Senator was removed from the seat of chairperson of justice and legal affairs committee while at the same time Kericho senator Christoper Lang`at (Bomet) was substituted at the House of Business committee by his Nairobi colleague Senator Johnson Sakaja

Again, the Meru Senator Mithika Linturi lost his membership in the Senate county public accounts and investment committee and replaced by Senator Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo)

Lastly, John Kinyua (Laikipia) lost his position as the chairperson of the devolution committee.