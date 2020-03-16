Nairobi Clinic Claiming To Sell COVID-19 Test Kits Raided

KDRTV understands that the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB) officials on Monday stormed a cosmetic- dermatology clinic at Yaya Center in Nairobi after asserting to sell coronavirus test kits

The raid to the dermatology facility identified as Avane cosmetic-dermatology clinic and medical spa was carried out after an advert surfaced on social media claiming the clinic was selling the kits

The KMPDB performed a thorough search of the facility in hunt of the kits before seizing the staff members for interrogation

According to the purported advert, members of the public were asked to place their order claiming that only 400 kits out of their 1000 units stock that was remaining

However, the management of the clinic confirmed that they were yet to order for the kits

The news has surfaced amid fears that some of the coronavirus test kits were fake