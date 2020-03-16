Health
Somalia, Tanzania Confirms First Cases Of Coronavirus
(KDRTV)-Somalia and Tanzania have joined other East Africa countries in confirming their first case of the deadly coronavirus
Somalia Health Ministry announced that the country registered its first case of the new coronavirus
Read also: Kenya Govt Gets Billions from World Bank Over Coronavirus
At the same time, Tanzania`s ministry of health spokesperson Gerald Chami said that the country has confirmed the first case coronavirus
The Tanzanian health ministry said that the 46-year-old woman returned from Belgium on Sunday aboard a RwandAir plane
Reports indicate that the lady was screened for coronavirus on arrival at the Kilimanjaro International Airport but did not show any sign of coronavirus.
However, she later fell ill in a hotel room in Arusha and was taken to the hospital where results confirmed she tested positive for the world pandemic virus- this is according to the Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu
Samples were taken to Dar es salam and results confirmed the woman had contracted COVID-19
So far, the authorities have not traced those who previously made contact with the woman
This confirmation of the coronavirus in Somalia has just come a few hours after the country issued travel bans from badly-hit countries
The coronavirus outbreak has greatly impacted the economy, education, and sports across the globe
Kenya has since closed all schools amid coronavirus fears
