Nandi County Headquarters power, water supply disconnected over unpaid bills

Nandi County Headquarters has not had electricity and water for over two weeks.
A source at the county said Kenya Power disconnected the power supply over a huge debt owed by Governor Stephen Sang’s administration. Water supply has also been disconnected.
A standby generator that was installed during the last regime has not been working for years due to some mechanical problem.
The power outage has affected service delivery in the devolved unit. This also comes amid persistent delay in payment of staff salaries which has led to a go slow.
Staff have complained that they are owed two months salary by the county government.
Efforts to reach Governor Sang and the County Finance CECM Alfred Lagat hit a snag.
Nandi County Headquarters has not had electricity and water for over two weeks.
You May Also Like
News
Tanzania Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has hinted for the first time that President John Magufuli could be bedridden with Covid-19. Magufuli has not...
News
(KDRTV) – Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine has been arrested in Kampala. Bobi Wine, a presidential candidate in this year’s education, was arrested as...
News
(KDRTV) – Citizen TV Journalist Robin Njogu has passed away. The veteran radio presenter and Managing Editor of Radio News died on Tuesday morning....
News
The Kenyan Government is in receivership(BROKE) and life in Kenya is get worse than Kibaki and Raila tenure
KDRTV News Nairobi- Renown Kenyan Economist, Dr. David Ndii, has claimed that the Kenyan Government is under receivership and might not offer services to...