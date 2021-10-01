Nigeria`s President Buhari Orders Lifting Of Twitter Ban

KDRTV NEWS: President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Communication ministry to lift the ban imposed on Twitter.

However, the ban will only be lifted if the tech company meets the conditions set to operate in the country.

The President who was speaking during Nigeria`s independence day said that Nigerians could continue using the platform for business and positive engagements.

The President also revealed that the presidential committee engaged in several Twitter issues, including national security, fair taxation, and dispute resolution.

However, Twitter has not responded yet to the President`s remarks.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Set To Lift Twitter Ban “In A Few Days”

According to our previous reports, the Nigerian communication authorities had suspended Twitter in the country in June after the social media platform deleted a tweet from President Buhari.

Twitter claimed that the tweet was against its term and conditions.

However, human rights organizations, including the international community, faulted Nigeria for limiting human rights and press freddom.

However, the reports indicate that a section of Nigerian continued to use the platform even after the ban.

However, KDRTV learned that no arrests or fines had been imposed on Nigerians who downplayed the ban.

On the other hand, former US President Donald Trump hailed the Nigerian government to ban Twitter, adding that Facebook and Twitter should be banned worldwide.

Mr. Trump had had issues with the two tech companies before promoting his stance against them.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.