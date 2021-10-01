Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nigeria`s President Buhari Orders Lifting Of Twitter Ban

Nigeria finally agrees to lift ban of Twitter but under certain conditions; president Buhari said during Nigerian independence day

By

Published

Twitter banned in Nigeria
Twitter banned in Nigeria

KDRTV NEWS: President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Communication ministry to lift the ban imposed on Twitter.

However, the ban will only be lifted if the tech company meets the conditions set to operate in the country.

The President who was speaking during Nigeria`s independence day said that Nigerians could continue using the platform for business and positive engagements.

The President also revealed that the presidential committee engaged in several Twitter issues, including national security, fair taxation, and dispute resolution.

However, Twitter has not responded yet to the President`s remarks.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Set To Lift Twitter Ban “In A Few Days”

According to our previous reports, the Nigerian communication authorities had suspended Twitter in the country in June after the social media platform deleted a tweet from President Buhari.

Twitter claimed that the tweet was against its term and conditions.

However, human rights organizations, including the international community, faulted Nigeria for limiting human rights and press freddom.

However, the reports indicate that a section of Nigerian continued to use the platform even after the ban.

However, KDRTV learned that no arrests or fines had been imposed on Nigerians who downplayed the ban.

On the other hand, former US President Donald Trump hailed the Nigerian government to ban Twitter, adding that Facebook and Twitter should be banned worldwide.

Mr. Trump had had issues with the two tech companies before promoting his stance against them.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019