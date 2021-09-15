Connect with us

World

Nigeria Set To Lift Twitter Ban “In A Few Days”

Nigeria set to lift Twitter ban to salvage businesses after meeting official from the social media platform

By

Published

Twitter banned in Nigeria

KDRTV NEWS: Nigerian communication authority has announced that the government will lift the Twitter ban very soon.

Nigeria`s Information Minister Lai Mohamed revealed that the country would, in “a few more days,” lift Twitter.

However, the government official did not reveal the specific date when the ban was lifted on the social media platform.

The official said that the Nigerian authorities and Twitter officials had to iron issues, and the lift would take place very soon.

According to our previous reports, Nigeria banned Twitter in June after it pulled down a post by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the tweet, President Buhari was threatening to punish secessionists in the country`s south-east region.

Nigerian nationals protested the ban, and a section continued to use the social media platform despite the ban.

Reports indicate that the ban on Twitter has critically affected various businesses in the country.

The international community condemned the action taken by the Nigerian government to ban the social media platform.

However, the United States former President Donald Trump praised Buhari`s administration for banning Twitter and even advised the world to ban Facebook.

Mr. Trump has been having issues with Twitter and Facebook after his accounts on both social media platforms were suspended.

The ban of Twitter has painted a bad picture on efforts by the Nigerian government to respect freedom of speech.

