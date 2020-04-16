One More Kenyan Succumbs to COVID-19, Number of Deaths Rise to 11

(KDRTV) – Kenya has recorded 11 deaths from the dreaded COVID-19 after one patient died in the last 24 hours, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

In his state of the nation address on Friday, Uhuru also announced that the number of confirmed cased had risen to 234 after confirmation of nine new cases.

President Uhuru Kenyatta: In the last 24 hours, we have tested 704 samples out of which 9 have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total of positive cases to 234 53 people have been discharged. We have lost 11 people to the disease pic.twitter.com/v6pjtZMrUt — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 16, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 234 after nine more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the country.

The new cases are aged between two and 64 years.

The total number of recoveries so far remains 53.

The President thanked Kenyans for observing the measures laid down by the Ministry to curb the spread of the virus.

He said the impact could have been worse were it not for the tough measures.

The government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the whole country and recently restricted movement in and out of four counties.

More to follow…