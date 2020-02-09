Over 20, 000 Ordinary Kenyans Viewed Moi`s Body On Day 1

KRDTV has confirmed reports that more than 20, 000 common Kenyans trooped in the Parliament Building on Sartuday to view the body of the late ex-president Daniel Moi

According to the National Assembly Clerk Michael Siala`s statement to Citizen TV, the figure did not include the special guests and dignitaries who accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to view the body

However, the clerk has advised the parents to leave their children aged 15 years and below since they will not be allowed to view the body

He has also confirmed that measures are underway to make sure that the special sitting by both houses set for Monday will not impact the public viewing of the body which will wind off on the same day

The public viewing of the body was luanched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saruady who visited the viewing parlor ar 10.15am accompanied by the first lady Margret Kenyatta

The Deputy President William Ruto then went in with other Dignitaries before the public were allowed to view the body

Kenyans started queeing at the City Hall Walk as early as 8am and waited patiently to view the body

The excercise closed at 4.30pm and will continue today and Monday at 8am and will close at 5pm

Moi will be privately laid to rest on Wednesday, February 12.