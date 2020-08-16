Parents Want Govn`t To Reopen Schools, Threaten To Go To Court

(KDRTV)-Parents have frightened to move to court if the government is not going to reopen schools immediately.

KDRTV verified reports that parents wrote a letter to the Attorney General Paul Kihara, Health Ministry and Education Cabinet Secretary Goerge Magoha obliging schools to be reopened immediately failure to which they will move to court

In the letter that was authored by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui ob behalf of parents, the resolve by the government to revive restaurants and places of worship was antagonistic to the cessation of schools.

“You cannot rationally claim closure of schools on the ostensible risk of our children being exposed to coronavirus infections in schools as though there are special incubation points that pose a higher or greater danger than these social points stated,” Kinyanjui wrote in his demand letter quoted by The Standard.

According to the lawyers’ contentions, reopening social places had higher risk spreading coronavirus than in schools.

The lawyer also related the current condition in Kenya to those in Germany, Tanzania, France, Italy, Ivory Coast, DRC, Netherlands, Denmark, Uruguay, Taiwan, Sweden, UK and most states in the US where schools recommenced notwithstanding the risk of the novel virus

KDRTV understands that the parents took the approach a few days after the Teachers Service Commission asked school headteachers to systematize for the teaching of learners within their community

However, Education CS George Magoha said that schools will reopen in January 2021 after dropping the academic year 2020.

According to him, coronavirus infections could surge between the months of September to November stating that cases would have dropped by January 2021