Paul Gicheru’s Wife Reveals Final Moments Before His Death 

The late Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s wife has revealed the final moments they had before his sudden death.

Speaking on Tuesday October 4 during a requiem mass in Karen, Ruth Nyambura disclosed that Gicheru had held her hand and affirmed his love to her hours before he died.

“On Monday before you went to be with the Lord, you held my hand and said to me ‘Nobody will ever separate us. Very unexpected at that moment,” Nyambura eulogised.

Nyambura described her late husband as a caring man who looked after his three children and extended relatives.

She added that his death surprised them because no one expected him to die on that day.

“Oh, how the blessings of our three great sons brought us joy and warmed our hearts. They will miss you so much.

“You always taught them that there are three things to fear and respect – God, our parents and the government of the day. We shall always remember this,” she stated.

Gicheru’s children; Alvin, Alex and Annan eulogized him as a hero father who helped them in their obstacles.

“You have always prepared us by giving us the best of everything good. We will miss you dearly and treasure all our memories together. You will always be with us in everything that we do.We love you done and hope to see you again,” their tribute read.

Paul Gicheru was found dead at his Karen home on Monday, September 26 evening.

A post mortem performed last Friday to determine what might have caused his death was inconclusive, forcing the pathologist to send more samples to the government chemist for further examination.

Gicheru was a suspect in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and was accused of bribing witnesses in a case that involved President William Ruto and former Radio presenter Joshua Sang.

Also Read: Raila Wants Interpol to Investigate Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s Death