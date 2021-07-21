Connect with us

PLO Lumumba wraps his Midwest tour by visiting George Flyord Square in Minneapolis

PLO Lumumna at George Floyd Square
KDRTV News Minneapolis- Professor PLO Lumumba the iconic law professor, author, and pan-African crusader wrapped up his midwest tour by visiting the site where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

PLO Lumumba’s tour was organized by One Voice Consortium in collaboration with KDRTV News and the Diaspora Policy Institute based in Minnesota.

The theme of the event was “Can Africa Redefine Herself” and it was a very successful event that was live-streamed by KDRTV News from the venue.

Dr. Arikana Chihombori who spoke from a remote location juiced up the event by encouraging Africans to wake up and redeem themselves because time is up to open their eyes and seek the truth about African bondage by the west.

Prof. Lumumba is on a US Extensive tour in different states to meet the African Diaspora and forge ties on how to improve Africa in key areas of Healthcare, Infrastructure, Technology, and Education in collaboration with the PLO Lumumba foundation.

It was a very emotional moment as George Floyd’s relative narrated the ordeal to PLO Lumumba accompanied by the NAACP officials at the site. Prof. Lumumba started to give a brief remark which he couldn’t finish as he became so emotional and shed tears.

Pictures by KDRTV from the site

Lumumba 86

Lumumba 86

PLO Lumumba Visit George Floyd Square

PLO Lumumba Visit George Floyd Square

PLO Lumumba Visit George Floyd Square

PLO Lumumba Visit George Floyd Square

PLO Lumumba Visit George Floyd Square

PLO Lumumba Visit George Floyd Square

 

 

